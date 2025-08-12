LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,730,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,341,000 after acquiring an additional 649,408 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 341,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5,549.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

