Cooper Financial Group Sells 760 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.68 and a 200-day moving average of $191.12. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.