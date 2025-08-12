The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,981 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

