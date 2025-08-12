Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 10,000 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

