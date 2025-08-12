LGT Group Foundation Acquires 142,529 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,529 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $573.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.89 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

