Rathbones Group PLC Sells 7,655 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $133,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 20,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5,549.8% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 65,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 221,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,674.80. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

