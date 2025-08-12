NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,255 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $124,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

