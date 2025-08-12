Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,657,125. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

