Callan Family Office LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,200. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,587 shares of company stock worth $5,584,027. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $855.95 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $979.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $940.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.