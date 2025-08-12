5,000 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $526,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

