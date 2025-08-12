Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,992 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

