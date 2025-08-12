LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 62,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,106,000 after acquiring an additional 165,521 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 264,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,879,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,973 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $174.60.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.