Nuance Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $426.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.62. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.