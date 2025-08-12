Cypress Capital Group Cuts Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

