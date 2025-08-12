Rossmore Private Capital Sells 187 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 489,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $114,140,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $240.04 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average is $230.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

