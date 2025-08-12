Maia Wealth LLC Buys 228 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

