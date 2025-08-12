Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $1,454,667,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,959 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 27,625.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Express by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,986,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $886,426,000 after buying an additional 1,943,463 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,021,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $600,072,000 after buying an additional 1,568,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.4%

AXP opened at $296.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.28.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

