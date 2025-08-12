AIA Group Ltd Acquires 454 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $535,023,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

