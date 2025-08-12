Saiph Capital LLC Buys 116 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Saiph Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.