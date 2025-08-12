Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 264 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $3,095,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $988.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $852.40 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $976.56 and its 200 day moving average is $985.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at $58,705,164.11. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

