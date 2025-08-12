Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 294 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 432.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

