Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $157.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.