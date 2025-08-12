Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $573.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.89 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

