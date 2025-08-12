Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. William Blair cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $339.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

