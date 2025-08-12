Finer Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,346 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,360,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total value of $3,635,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,340,824.30. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE TMO opened at $462.59 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

