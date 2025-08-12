Top Telecom Stocks To Research – August 9th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, CRH, CyberArk Software, and AT&T are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, operate or provide access to voice, data, broadband and wireless communication networks. Because these firms earn recurring subscription revenues, they often deliver relatively steady cash flows and dividends, though they also carry heavy capital‐expenditure and regulatory obligations. Examples include major carriers like AT&T, Verizon and Vodafone. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $304.97. 12,439,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $310.34.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $871.70. 1,901,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,573. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $982.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.74. The firm has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,831,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,964. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,762,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029,182. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,683,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,455. CRH has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $110.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

CYBR traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $399.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,979. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $254.43 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.85.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,594,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,716,284. The company has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

