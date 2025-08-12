HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 190,221 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VO opened at $282.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $289.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

