HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,194 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,439,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $638.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $642.94. The stock has a market cap of $643.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

