LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 6,518 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

