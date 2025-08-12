Core Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 616.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $248.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.61 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,764,850 shares of company stock worth $410,591,012 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

