Callan Family Office LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2%

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

