Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after purchasing an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

