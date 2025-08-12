Cooper Financial Group Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.07.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,332. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $168.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

