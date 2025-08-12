iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IWM stock opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

