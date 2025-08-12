Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – August 9th

Tesla, Vale, Rivian Automotive, QuantumScape, and Shell are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture and sale of battery-powered cars, trucks and related technologies such as batteries and charging infrastructure. Buying these equities lets investors participate in the automotive industry’s shift toward cleaner transportation. Their performance is influenced by factors like technology breakthroughs, government incentives, consumer adoption rates and raw-material costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.61. 90,979,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.19. Tesla has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 41,937,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,015,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,504,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,133,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,410,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,539,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 4.43. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,839,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

