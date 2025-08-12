Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of American Express worth $161,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in American Express by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $296.27 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.