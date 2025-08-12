Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.2% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

