General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,137.23. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GD stock opened at $314.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.90. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

