Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3847 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

