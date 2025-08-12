AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $155.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

