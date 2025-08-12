Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $498.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.40. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $523.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

