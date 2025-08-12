Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE WPM opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.