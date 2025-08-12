Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.74.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

