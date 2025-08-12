Annandale Capital LLC Sells 215 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

