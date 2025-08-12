Callan Family Office LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

