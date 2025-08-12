SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $2,914,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $122,256,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,931,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $1,126,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $278.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.92. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $288.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

