Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Dbs Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $111.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3%

AMD stock opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $279.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.