Cooper Financial Group Purchases 42 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

United Rentals stock opened at $869.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $783.97 and its 200-day moving average is $703.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $903.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

