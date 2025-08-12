Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the sale, the president directly owned 268,735 shares in the company, valued at $208,643,166.65. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,585 shares of company stock valued at $16,100,838 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $818.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.15, a PEG ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $346.71 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

