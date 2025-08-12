Maia Wealth LLC Sells 174 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after purchasing an additional 128,662 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 95,719 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.